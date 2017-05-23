Drug enforcement agents raiding Monum...

Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home for suspected illegal marijuana grow

There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from Friday May 12, titled Drug enforcement agents raiding Monument home for suspected illegal marijuana grow. In it, The Gazette reports that:

DEA agents are piling marijuana plants from a suspected illegal grow across from Prairie Wild Elem in Monument . Photo by Kaitlin Durbin, The Gazette.

Jason

Monument, CO

#1 Friday May 12
The marijuana grow house in Monument, located near the elementary school, was under observation by the DEA, local law enforcement, the HOA, and most of the neighbors. They probably didn't realize that they were under surveillance by so many groups. It was only a matter of time before they were taken down.
Jason

Monument, CO

#2 Saturday May 13
They were painfully obvious. They probably didn't realize that they were under surveillance by so many groups and many in the neighborhood were talking about them and how to get rid of them.

The marijuana grow house in Monument, located near the elementary school, was under observation by the DEA, local law enforcement, the HOA, and most of the neighbors. It was only a matter of time before they were taken down.
