Hadley Ahrens, left, 10, laughs as her friend Isabel Ritz, 10, holds a doll they called 'creepy Jolenea' by the hair as they found her during the clean up event and thought the doll was the most interesting thing they found on Earth Day Saturday April 22, 2017. UpaDowna partnered with the Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners as volunteers helped to clear and remove various pieces of trash from UpaDowna's adopted waterway trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.