Volunteers do their part to keep the Pikes Peak region beautiful on Earth Day | Colorado Springs ...
Hadley Ahrens, left, 10, laughs as her friend Isabel Ritz, 10, holds a doll they called 'creepy Jolenea' by the hair as they found her during the clean up event and thought the doll was the most interesting thing they found on Earth Day Saturday April 22, 2017. UpaDowna partnered with the Great American Cleanup Pikes Peak Partners as volunteers helped to clear and remove various pieces of trash from UpaDowna's adopted waterway trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Cross"ed Woodland Park Off Our List (Jun '13)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|5
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Smoker friendly
|Mar '17
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar '17
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC