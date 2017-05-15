I-25 Gap Coalition formed to spur wid...

I-25 Gap Coalition formed to spur widening project

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

Hoping to speed widening of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock, officials have formed the I-25 Gap Coalition. Members include the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Douglas County and the Castle Rock Economic Development Council.

Monument, CO

