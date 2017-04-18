I-25 coalition looking to fill gap in...

I-25 coalition looking to fill gap in funding for highway expansion

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Gazette

Looking north towards Castle Rock Thursday, Deceber 22, 2016 as heavy traffic moves along I-25 which is two lanes in each direction. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette State and federal funding for the long-anticipated widening of Interstate 25 are still uncertain, but a newly-formed group of local government and community leaders is looking to improve their prospects.

