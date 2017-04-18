I-25 Cimarron interchange project on track, but expect a construction-filled summer in the area

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 9-15: New episodes of MST3K, the return of Doctor Who and much more An Excavator breaks up old pieces of concrete next to the new northbound onramp along Fountain Creek Tuesday, April 11, 2017, as the Interstate 25/Cimarron interchange project continues in Colorado Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.