I-25 Cimarron interchange project on track, but expect a construction-filled summer in the area
The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 9-15: New episodes of MST3K, the return of Doctor Who and much more An Excavator breaks up old pieces of concrete next to the new northbound onramp along Fountain Creek Tuesday, April 11, 2017, as the Interstate 25/Cimarron interchange project continues in Colorado Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoker friendly
|Mar 24
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar '17
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
|Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC