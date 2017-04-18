El Paso County commissioners oppose a...

El Paso County commissioners oppose a statewide sales tax to fund infrastructure

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

An idea to raise sales taxes statewide to fund transportation got a kick in the shorts on Tuesday when the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose the measure, which isn't even an approved bill yet. State lawmakers are pushing through a measure for the November ballot that would raise sales taxes by .62 of a percent to fund the state's deteriorating highways.

