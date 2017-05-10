Brother arrested in deadly Monument shooting, says Sheriff's Office
The shooting, which happened about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on the 19800 block of Alexandria Drive in Monument, initially was reported as an accident. A 30-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting Sunday that left his brother dead inside a Monument home, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
