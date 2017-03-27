A perfect storm: Wet snow drenches Colorado Springs area without the hassles
It was on a weekend, so it didn't shut down schools and businesses; travel could be treacherous at times, but no major pileups or injuries were reported; and it was wet and badly needed in a region parched by a warm, breezy and dry winter. "A good dose of beneficial moisture," said Makoto Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoker friendly
|Mar 24
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar 14
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
|Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
