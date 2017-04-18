6 Colorado Springs students will rece...

6 Colorado Springs students will receive Girl Scouts' highest honor

Six local high school students are among 28 Colorado Girl Scouts who will receive the 2016-2017 Gold Award, the organization's highest honor. Recipients have committed to making the world a better place through community service, and demonstrated leadership and citizenship skills that indicate their resolve.

