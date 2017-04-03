Several highways, schools closed as storm hits the Colorado Springs area | Colorado Springs Gazet...
A look at Interstate 25 between Greenland Road and County Line Road, north of Monument, on Friday morning. Winter-like weather with snow and high wind moved into the Colorado Springs area early Friday morning, causing several road closures, school closures and power outages.
