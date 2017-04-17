Overnight storm not as significant as...

Overnight storm not as significant as predicted, but also not over

Wednesday Mar 29

A spring storm expected to bring rain and snow to the Pikes Peak region overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday packed less punch than expected. Slushy, wet snow did find its way to Teller County and north of Monument, but remained light.

Monument, CO

