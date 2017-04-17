Overnight storm not as significant as predicted, but also not over
A spring storm expected to bring rain and snow to the Pikes Peak region overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday packed less punch than expected. Slushy, wet snow did find its way to Teller County and north of Monument, but remained light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoker friendly
|Mar 24
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar '17
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
|Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC