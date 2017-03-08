I-25 widening between Monument and Castle Rock gets another PR boost
Looking north towards Castle Rock Thursday, Deceber 22, 2016 as heavy traffic moves along I-25 which is two lanes in each direction. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Gov. John Hickenlooper via the Colorado Department of Transportation asked the White House Friday to help fast-track the widening of Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock.
