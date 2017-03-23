From Afghanistan to Colorado Springs,...

From Afghanistan to Colorado Springs, the evolution of a veteran's moonshine distillery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Gazette

Mike Girard, pictured Thursday, June 16, 2016, at his tasting room, started 3 Hundred Days of Shine more than a year ago in Monument, Colo., and produces nine different flavors of the Colorado moonshine. At his Army base in the Afghanistan desert, Mike Girard would feel the rumble from rockets and hear the pop-pop-pop of gunfire, and the thought constantly lingered in his mind that it could be his time, like it was his commander's time during a close encounter with a suicide bomber, or like it was years prior for his good pal Mike, who had died before Christmas, or like it was for Matt and Jason, who had died a week apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoker friendly 21 hr Bob515 1
What was the name of the nice restaurant just n... Mar 14 Eli 1
Daniel Etcheison Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... Nov '16 Ben 1
New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16) Jul '16 agaddy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC