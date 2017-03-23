From Afghanistan to Colorado Springs, the evolution of a veteran's moonshine distillery

Mike Girard, pictured Thursday, June 16, 2016, at his tasting room, started 3 Hundred Days of Shine more than a year ago in Monument, Colo., and produces nine different flavors of the Colorado moonshine. At his Army base in the Afghanistan desert, Mike Girard would feel the rumble from rockets and hear the pop-pop-pop of gunfire, and the thought constantly lingered in his mind that it could be his time, like it was his commander's time during a close encounter with a suicide bomber, or like it was years prior for his good pal Mike, who had died before Christmas, or like it was for Matt and Jason, who had died a week apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.