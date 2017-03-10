Education and Educational ServicesStu...

Education and Educational ServicesStudent debt lower in Springs than nationally

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Colorado Springs Business Journal

Student loan borrowers in Colorado Springs owe about $6,400 less than the national average of $28,400, according to the new Congress & Student Debt report. Across Colorado, the average student loan debt per borrower is $26,095.

