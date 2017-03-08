Crews battling house fire in Monument

Crews battling house fire in Monument

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Gazette

The fire is reportedly out, causing moderate damage but no injuries, according to the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District. The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District is battling a house fire in the Monument area, according to a dispatcher.

