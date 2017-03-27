Clements murder unsolved after 4 years

Clements murder unsolved after 4 years

Saturday Mar 18

The murder of Colorado prisons chief Tom Clements remains unsolved nearly four years after he was shot to death, but investigators say the case is still open. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder told reporters last year that the Clements investigation was coming to a conclusion, but he backtracked on that after other law enforcement agencies expressed concerns.

