Clements murder unsolved after 4 years
The murder of Colorado prisons chief Tom Clements remains unsolved nearly four years after he was shot to death, but investigators say the case is still open. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder told reporters last year that the Clements investigation was coming to a conclusion, but he backtracked on that after other law enforcement agencies expressed concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoker friendly
|Mar 24
|Bob515
|1
|What was the name of the nice restaurant just n...
|Mar 14
|Eli
|1
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
|Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC