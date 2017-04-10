Century Communities gives focus to lifestyle with its new homes in Monument
Century Communities is currently featuring new single-family homes for sale in its Lake of the Rockies community in Monument. Lake of the Rockies provides an unmatched setting for homeowners seeking a secluded community that embraces the serenity of the Colorado outdoors, while still offering convenience for the activities of everyday life.
