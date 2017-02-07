Will Big Rec leave Utah?; a heroic rescue; an ambling lynx
Peter Metcalf, then-CEO of Black Diamond Equipment, had the foresight to bring the Outdoor Retailer Trade Show to Utah. It's now a big deal: The twice-yearly shows bring in nearly $50 million to the state, while Utah's booming outdoor industry generates nearly $12 billion a year along with 120,000 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|10 great spots to see Colorado's fantastic fall...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
|Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Christmas Shoppers:-O (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Margaret
|3
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC