Lewis-Palmer to host community open house to discuss facilities plan

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Gazette

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will host a community open house regarding long-range planning on Feb. 13, at Bear Creek Elementary School, 1330 Creekside Drive in Monument. Image via Google Maps.

