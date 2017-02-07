Lewis-Palmer to host community open house to discuss facilities plan
Lewis-Palmer School District 38 will host a community open house regarding long-range planning on Feb. 13, at Bear Creek Elementary School, 1330 Creekside Drive in Monument. Image via Google Maps.
