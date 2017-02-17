Daily NewsChildren's Hospital receives new X-ray machine to treat cleft lip and palate

Through a fundraising partnership with 15 Great Clips hair salons in southern Colorado, Children's Hospital Colorado recently added a panoramic dental X-ray machine at its Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic , allowing patients to receive exams, imaging and treatment under one roof. On Feb. 18, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Children's Hospital on Briargate Parkway to celebrate the new technology.

