Daily NewsChildren's Hospital receive...

Daily NewsChildren's Hospital receives new X-ray machine to treat cleft lip and palate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Colorado Springs Business Journal

Through a fundraising partnership with 15 Great Clips hair salons in southern Colorado, Children's Hospital Colorado recently added a panoramic dental X-ray machine at its Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic , allowing patients to receive exams, imaging and treatment under one roof. On Feb. 18, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Children's Hospital on Briargate Parkway to celebrate the new technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniel Etcheison Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... Nov '16 Ben 1
News 10 great spots to see Colorado's fantastic fall... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16) Jul '16 agaddy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Christmas Shoppers:-O (Dec '14) Dec '14 Margaret 3
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for El Paso County was issued at March 03 at 6:04PM MST

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC