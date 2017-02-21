Colorado Springs weather forecast: Snow likely to fall Sunday morning ...
The chance of snow on Sunday morning is likely, but don't expect it to stay on the ground for long. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, a cold front was forecast to move in Saturday evening bringing in cool temperatures, gusty wind and rain and snow through Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|10 great spots to see Colorado's fantastic fall...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
|Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Christmas Shoppers:-O (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Margaret
|3
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC