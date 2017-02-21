Colorado Springs weather forecast: Sn...

Colorado Springs weather forecast: Snow likely to fall Sunday morning ...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Gazette

The chance of snow on Sunday morning is likely, but don't expect it to stay on the ground for long. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, a cold front was forecast to move in Saturday evening bringing in cool temperatures, gusty wind and rain and snow through Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniel Etcheison Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... Nov '16 Ben 1
News 10 great spots to see Colorado's fantastic fall... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16) Jul '16 agaddy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Christmas Shoppers:-O (Dec '14) Dec '14 Margaret 3
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,657 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC