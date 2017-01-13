transportationState accelerates I-25 ...

transportationState accelerates I-25 widening 35

Friday Jan 13

It's one of the most important business issues facing El Paso County - second only to workforce development, says Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC. And thanks to action recently taken by the Colorado Department of Transportation, widening the 17-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument could start as early as summer 2019.

