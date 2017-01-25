Public weighs in on I-25 expansion
Dozens of people gathered at Library 21C Tuesday night to hear preliminary plans and to provide input on future expansion of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument. The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted the event, marking the first large-scale public forum on what many perceive as an urgent need to modernize the 18-mile stretch of highway.
