Pikes Peak governments council fires executive director
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments on Wednesday fired Executive Director Rob MacDonald, citing high turnover and the lack of urgency in finding money for the Interstate 25 widening project. The PPACG board of directors voted 8-1 to terminate MacDonald's employment with new member and El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf recusing himself from the decision.
