New plan will cut in half time to widen I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock
A shift in state transportation money will cut in half the time to widen Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shailen Bhatt announced Friday morning an additional $15 million for the widening project that will be used to speed up studies that have to be finished before construction can begin.
