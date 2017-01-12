New plan will cut in half time to wid...

New plan will cut in half time to widen I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Gazette

A shift in state transportation money will cut in half the time to widen Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock. Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shailen Bhatt announced Friday morning an additional $15 million for the widening project that will be used to speed up studies that have to be finished before construction can begin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniel Etcheison Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... Nov '16 Ben 1
News 10 great spots to see Colorado's fantastic fall... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
New Businesses in Monument Area Jul '16 agaddy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Christmas Shoppers:-O (Dec '14) Dec '14 Margaret 3
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,278 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC