Monument roofing contractor faces theft charge amid reports of nearly ...

A Monument roofing contractor is facing a theft charge in the wake of complaints with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado alleging consumers lost nearly $100,000 in deposits and other payments to the company. Jeffrey Masias, 43, owner of Innovative RAC, a home improvement company that also uses the name Innovative Roofing and Construction, is charged in a Jan. 4 arrest warrant from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office with one count of theft of between $2,000 and $5,000.

