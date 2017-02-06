Lost: Boulder Map Gallery closing as digital options erode paper map sales

Patrik DeCicco , owner of Boulder Map Gallery, gets a little love from his dog, Zoe, who likes to hang out on the counter at Boulder Map Gallery in Boulder, Colorado February 26, 2013. After 30 years in the city, the Boulder Map Gallery is folding as owner Patrik DeCicco looks for someone to take over the lease on his 1,849-square-foot store in south Boulder.

