Colorado Springs investment broker sentenced for securities fraud

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Gazette

Colorado Springs investment broker Daniel Spiranac was sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to a single count of securities fraud as part of a plea agreement on charges alleging he fraudulently raised more than $1 million from investors. Spiranac, 59, also must that he repay 11 victims who bought shares in Dharma Partners LLC or bought promissory notes from the Colorado Springs-based firm, which he started in 2009 as a holding company for Rubicon Alliance LLC that held interests in variety of enterprises ranging from manufactured housing and real estate to oil and natural gas.

