Coloradans celebrate Donald Trump's i...

Coloradans celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Denver Post

The goosebump moment hit Dylan Sparks at the very end of Donald Trump's inaugural address; the staccato flourish in which the nation's new president returned to the rhetoric of the 2016 campaign. It was then - when Trump promised to make America strong again, to make it proud again, to make it safe again - that the enormity of day sank in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monument Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniel Etcheison Nov '16 Chicky 1
News Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ... Nov '16 Ben 1
News 10 great spots to see Colorado's fantastic fall... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
New Businesses in Monument Area (Jul '16) Jul '16 agaddy 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15) Nov '15 Gail Lovelace 1
Christmas Shoppers:-O (Dec '14) Dec '14 Margaret 3
See all Monument Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monument Forum Now

Monument Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monument Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Monument, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,255,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC