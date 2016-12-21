UCCS mid-term graduation tells stories of sadness and of success

Justin Carrillo looks toward his family and reacts excitedly at the end of the UCCS graduation at the Broadmoor World Arena on Friday, December 16, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs held a mid-term graduation ceremony Friday for 950 students who completed requirements for bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees in August or December.

