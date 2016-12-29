Trooper deaths spur calls for widening I-25 in Douglas County

A stretch of Highway I-25 south of Castle Rock near Tomah Road looking south on Dec. 28, 2016 in Castle Rock. Douglas County commissioner Lora Thomas is pushing to get I-25 widened between Castle Rock and Monument to 3 lanes in each direction after the recent hit and kill deaths of 2 state troopers in this stretch of highway south of Castle Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.