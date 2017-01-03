Starts and stops plague Interstate 25...

Starts and stops plague Interstate 25 widening project

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Gazette

Looking north towards Castle Rock Thursday, Deceber 22, 2016 as heavy traffic moves along I-25 which is two lanes in each direction. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette A local government leader and a state representative, who met with an official from the Colorado Governor's Office on Wednesday, pointed to a conflict between the growing state general fund and "failed leadership" when trying to explain why Interstate 25 north of Monument is still a treacherous bottleneck.

