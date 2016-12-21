Pikes Peak region's smallest school district, Edison, tops statewide ratings
As a statewide grading system that holds public schools accountable for improving student performance inches toward finalization, here's one of the headlines: The Pikes Peak region's smallest district, Edison School District 54-JT, in Yoder, tops the state's accreditation rankings. The rural district with 230 students this year earned 92.5 percent of accreditation points based on students' academic achievement, academic growth over previous years and readiness for college or career after high school.
