Partnership to expand students' CTE and elective offerings

Monday Dec 5

When school leaders rethink what new, innovative schools should look like, it is important they implement models that not only fit their vision, but also support students' academic needs. To help guide schools through this process, the Colorado Department of Education approved the formation of Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Service to act as an online and blended learning expert.

