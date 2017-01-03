Monument police put out alert on miss...

Monument police put out alert on missing 24-year-old woman

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Gazette

The Monument Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has missed several appointments and didn't show up for work Thursday. Chelsea Anne Martin was last seen in Monument about 9 p.m. Tuesday, though she may have been seen Wednesday in Colorado Springs, police said.

