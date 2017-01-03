Head of Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments placed on leave during investigation

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Executive Director Rob McDonald and two other staff members were placed on administrative Thursday as the organization investigates complaints from former employees resumes. PPACG spokesperson Jessica McMullen said McDonald, Craig Casper, the organization's transportation director, and Beverly Majewski, the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority's financial manager have all been placed on paid leave until the inquiry is finalized.

