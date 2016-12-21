El Paso County sheriff seeks information on missing man
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for 23-year-old Ryan Flint because there "is a concern for safety." He was least heard from Dec. 7, and he was seen in northeast El Paso County before that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monument Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel Etcheison
|Nov '16
|Chicky
|1
|Manchin to nominate 40 students for US service ...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
|10 great spots to see Colorado's fantastic fall...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|New Businesses in Monument Area
|Jul '16
|agaddy
|1
|Do you approve of Amy Stephens as State Represe... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Do you approve of Doug Lamborn as Representative? (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Gail Lovelace
|1
|Christmas Shoppers:-O (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Margaret
|3
Find what you want!
Search Monument Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC