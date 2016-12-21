Trooper's death emphasizes need for I...

Trooper's death emphasizes need for I-25 widening, El Paso County...

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: The Gazette

Addressing a group of county leaders from around Colorado on Tuesday, Gov. John Hickenlooper got at least one person in the room riled up - over the issue of transportation spending. El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said the $1 billion-plus Medicaid expansion that began in 2013 has taken money from state coffers that could be used to fix the Interstate 25 bottleneck between Monument and Castle Rock.

