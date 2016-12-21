Officer hit in the head with a gun leads to standoff in Monument
Colorado State Patrol was involved in a pursuit for a minor traffic offense and lost contact with the suspect. Not long after the suspect's vehicle was found in Monument near Highway 105 and Jackson Creek Parkway.
