Malfunction forces pilot to belly-lan...

Malfunction forces pilot to belly-land his airplane

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A student pilot was forced to land a small single-engine airplane on its belly Tuesday in Montrose after the aircraft's landing gear system and backup system failed to deploy, according to a report from the Montrose Regional Airport. The student - whose instructor was on the ground - had trouble deploying the Cessna 172RG Cutlass' retractable landing gear and circled the airfield to burn off fuel and to have time to go through the plane's emergency checklist late Tuesday morning, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16) Jun 10 Goku 3
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,827 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC