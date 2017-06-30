Malfunction forces pilot to belly-land his airplane

A student pilot was forced to land a small single-engine airplane on its belly Tuesday in Montrose after the aircraft's landing gear system and backup system failed to deploy, according to a report from the Montrose Regional Airport. The student - whose instructor was on the ground - had trouble deploying the Cessna 172RG Cutlass' retractable landing gear and circled the airfield to burn off fuel and to have time to go through the plane's emergency checklist late Tuesday morning, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.