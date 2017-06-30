Malfunction forces pilot to belly-land his airplane
A student pilot was forced to land a small single-engine airplane on its belly Tuesday in Montrose after the aircraft's landing gear system and backup system failed to deploy, according to a report from the Montrose Regional Airport. The student - whose instructor was on the ground - had trouble deploying the Cessna 172RG Cutlass' retractable landing gear and circled the airfield to burn off fuel and to have time to go through the plane's emergency checklist late Tuesday morning, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Goku
|3
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC