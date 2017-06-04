Your Town, June 4, 2017
T he farmer in the dell, the farmer in the dell, hi-ho the derry-o the farmer in the dell ... ... The farmer takes a wife, the farmer takes a wife, hi-ho, the derry-o, the farmer takes a wife ... I decided to write about the neighborhood farmers markets starting up this summer, and now I can't get that 200-year-old nursery rhyme out of my head. Won't you join me in singing along as we read all about these farmers markets that are open now or will be open within the next few weeks: Montrose Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m.1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at Centennial Plaza, at Main Street and Uncompahgre Avenue in Montrose.
