Student Spotlight, June 19, 2017

Area students were named to the spring 2017 semester dean's honor roll at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana: Thomas Beightel and Alice Ireland, both of Grand Junction, Nicholas Cambria of Hotchkiss, and Kendall Franks and Luke Machale, both of Montrose. Area students were named to the spring 2017 semester dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.