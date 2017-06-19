Student Spotlight, June 19, 2017
Area students were named to the spring 2017 semester dean's honor roll at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana: Thomas Beightel and Alice Ireland, both of Grand Junction, Nicholas Cambria of Hotchkiss, and Kendall Franks and Luke Machale, both of Montrose. Area students were named to the spring 2017 semester dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Goku
|3
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC