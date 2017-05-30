Renovated Ute Indian Museum celebrates Ute history, contemporary culture
The renovated and expanded Ute Indian Museum in Montrose features a modern interpretation of a Ute timber brush shelter, left. The five flag poles at the other end of the building will fly the flags of the three Ute tribes along with the American and Colorado flags.
