Renovated Ute Indian Museum celebrate...

Renovated Ute Indian Museum celebrates Ute history, contemporary culture

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The renovated and expanded Ute Indian Museum in Montrose features a modern interpretation of a Ute timber brush shelter, left. The five flag poles at the other end of the building will fly the flags of the three Ute tribes along with the American and Colorado flags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC