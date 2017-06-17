Religion Briefs, June 17, 2017
Victory Life Church, 2066 U.S. Highway 6&50, will celebrate its 90th year in the Grand Valley later this month. The former Grand Junction First Assembly of God invites all those who have been part of the church in the past to join in the celebration and reunion, a news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Goku
|3
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC