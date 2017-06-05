Montrose Readies to Welcome Special Visitors
Over 2,500 participants in the 32nd Annual Ride the Rockies group leisure bike tour will arrive on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The 25th Annual Rural Philanthropy Days conference, hosting 375 attendees, will add to the excitement and numbers of visitors in town.
