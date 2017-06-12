Montrose Attains HEAL Cities & Towns ...

Montrose Attains HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign Elite Status

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: City of Montrose

LiveWell Colorado has awarded the Elite Status City recognition to the City of Montrose. The city achieved this milestone recognition from LiveWell's HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign for adopting five healthy eating and active living policies that help make it a healthy place to live, work, and play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16) Jun 10 Goku 3
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC