Montrose Attains HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign Elite Status
LiveWell Colorado has awarded the Elite Status City recognition to the City of Montrose. The city achieved this milestone recognition from LiveWell's HEAL Cities & Towns Campaign for adopting five healthy eating and active living policies that help make it a healthy place to live, work, and play.
