Man accused of holding woman's head underwater until she fainted
A 39-year-old Montrose man accused of repeatedly holding a woman's head underwater until she passed out was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after police apparently interrupted the attack. Michael Lazaro Garcia Sr., of 1100 N. Selig Ave., was taken into custody early Saturday morning after police arrived at his home on a welfare check for the 29-year-old victim, according to Montrose Police Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Goku
|3
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC