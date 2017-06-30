Man accused of holding woman's head underwater until she fainted

A 39-year-old Montrose man accused of repeatedly holding a woman's head underwater until she passed out was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after police apparently interrupted the attack. Michael Lazaro Garcia Sr., of 1100 N. Selig Ave., was taken into custody early Saturday morning after police arrived at his home on a welfare check for the 29-year-old victim, according to Montrose Police Cmdr.

