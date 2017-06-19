Interested in Serving on the DDA Board?
Montrose residents interested in helping to shape the future of downtown Montrose are invited to submit their applications for vacant positions on the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors. Applicants must reside, be a business lessee, or own real property within the DDA boundaries to be eligible to serve on the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The tiny Colorado town that makes the Grammys (Feb '16)
|Jun 10
|Goku
|3
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC