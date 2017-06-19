Interested in Serving on the DDA Board?

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: City of Montrose

Montrose residents interested in helping to shape the future of downtown Montrose are invited to submit their applications for vacant positions on the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors. Applicants must reside, be a business lessee, or own real property within the DDA boundaries to be eligible to serve on the board.

