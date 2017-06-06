Death notices, June 6, 2017
Services will take place at 10 a.m. June 17 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Inurnment will follow Cory Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montrose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix
|Jan '17
|missing my family
|1
|Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Earth Week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|csharwood
|1
|Dancing with scissors (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|kk
|3
|Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|The MacFarlands
|1
|Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|transplant in Col...
|1
|Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06)
|Jun '15
|Fighter
|24
Find what you want!
Search Montrose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC