Construction Set to Begin on Phase II...

Construction Set to Begin on Phase II of the West Side Arterial Project

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: City of Montrose

Contractors working for the City of Montrose are scheduled to begin construction of Phase II of the West Side Arterial Project on Monday, June 19. Phase I of this project improved Grand Ave from North Ninth Street to South First Street utilizing a grant from the Federal Highway Administration. Following completion of Phase I in 2012, approximately $1 million of the original grant funding remained available for use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Montrose.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montrose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traveling nurse Keith Hendrix Jan '17 missing my family 1
Montrose Pinheads (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 1
Earth Week (Apr '16) Apr '16 csharwood 1
News Dancing with scissors (Feb '16) Mar '16 kk 3
Walgreen's Christmas Eve (Dec '15) Dec '15 The MacFarlands 1
Customer Service at Driver License Office in Mo... (Oct '15) Oct '15 transplant in Col... 1
News Olathe home to KKK chapter (Jul '06) Jun '15 Fighter 24
See all Montrose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montrose Forum Now

Montrose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montrose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Montrose, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC