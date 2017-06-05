Construction Set to Begin on Phase II of the West Side Arterial Project
Contractors working for the City of Montrose are scheduled to begin construction of Phase II of the West Side Arterial Project on Monday, June 19. Phase I of this project improved Grand Ave from North Ninth Street to South First Street utilizing a grant from the Federal Highway Administration. Following completion of Phase I in 2012, approximately $1 million of the original grant funding remained available for use.
